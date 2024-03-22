Insurgents launch 39 coordinated attacks in four deep South provinces

A woman employee of a convenience store in Pattani province, described as a Myanmar national, was reportedly killed in an explosion caused by a homemade bomb.

Colonel Ekwarit Chobchuphon, spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC)’s Region 4 forward office, said on Friday that the first attack happened at around 1am.

He said a total of 20 attacks were reported in Pattani, 11 in Yala, six in Narathiwat, and two in Songkhla.

The spokesman did not reveal the dead victim by name, only saying that she worked for a convenience store in Pattani’s Mayo district that is located in a petrol station. She was pronounced dead after arrival at the hospital, he said.

Authorities were investigating and gathering evidence to find the perpetrators, he said.

The victim suffered severe injuries after five armed assailants arrived at the petrol station at around 1.30am and triggered an improvised explosive device inside a gas cylinder after placing it at a fuel dispenser, according to an ISOC source.

Colonel Ekwarit said on Friday that local security authorities had been on alert for possible insurgent attacks during the current Ramadan month of fasting, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Takbai crackdown on Muslim protesters in Narathiwat province.



