Thai negotiators agree joint roadmap for peace in insurgency-hit deep South

Thai chief negotiator Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council, announced on Thursday that his team and umbrella insurgent group Barisan Revolusi National (BRN) had approved in principle the Joint Comprehensive Plan Towards Peace (JCPP).

Both sides expressed determination to finalise the JCPP draft as soon as possible as a roadmap to peace in southern border provinces, he said.

Chatchai's delegation met for the seventh round of talks with BRN negotiaters led by Anas Abdulrahaman in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and Wednesday.