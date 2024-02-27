Srettha tours deep south, says strong economy would help bring peace

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Srettha said the body had approved the establishment of a national halal industry and a centre dedicated to promoting that industry.

While visiting Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat on Tuesday afternoon, he will raise the issue of halal promotion with local officials and local community leaders, Srettha said. He had earlier discussed the government’s plan to promote halal foods abroad with the King of Brunei and the Malaysian prime minister.

If halal foods from the Muslim-dominated South were better promoted, the well-being of the local Muslims in the region would be improved, he said. Moreover, once halal foods in the region became more widely known to the public, it would also draw tourism to the region.