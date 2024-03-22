Deputy police chief goes on leave amid summons to hear charges

Surachate, also known as “Big Joke” in the media, was transferred to inactive duties at the Prime Minister’s Office along with his boss, National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol, following growing conflicts in the Royal Thai Police.

Both of them reported to Teerapong Wongsiwawilas, the permanent secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, on Thursday morning, the day after a double-transfer order issued by the prime minister.

Surachate did not come to work on Friday at his new office at the Prime Minister’s Office, located inside the Government House compound.

He said during a phone interview that he did not know police officers had posted a summons notice at his Bangkok house on Friday morning, as he was on leave until April 1. He said he had submitted his leave request to the police chief, who had approved it before their double transfer, adding that he had also produced his leave document when reporting to the PM’s Office permanent secretary on Thursday.

A second summons notice was posted at Surachate’s house on Friday for him to hear money-laundering charges against him next Tuesday. In the previous summons, Surachate was told to report himself to hear the charges on March 21, but he failed to do so.

Surachate said that he had just arrived in the northeastern province of Nong Khai on Friday and also planned to go on a vacation with his wife and mother to England later this month.

“I will be back on April 1. I have never taken a long vacation,” he said, adding that this was just a leave of absence, and not a resignation.

Meanwhile, staff members of sidelined police chief Torsak drove to the PM’s Office building on Friday to bring him general items for his use at his new office on the fourth floor of the building.

