Surachate to be probed by NACC in Minnie gambling case

The NACC held a meeting to consider the case submitted by the Anti-Corruption Division, which asked the NACC to conduct a probe into Surachate, better known as Big Joke, on charges of dereliction of duty in violation of Article 157 of the Criminal Code.

The police division accused Surachate and four other police officers, who are his close aides, of having received money from a gambling website operated by Thanyanan Sucharitchinsri, known as Minnie, to turn a blind eye to the illegal gambling operation.