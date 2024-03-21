Senior officers Torsak, Surachate play down transfers to PM’s Office

Pol General Torsak Sukvimol said his attempt to bring reconciliation between the conflicting sides “was okay to an extent”.

“I admit that, as the head of the agency, it was my fault to be unable to create unity within the organisation,” he said, speaking to reporters at Government House.

When asked if his transfer was caused by his failure to properly manage his agency, the suspended police chief said, “Yes”, while raising his thumb.

He told reporters that his transfer did not cause him strock or shock, as he learned about it before the news came out.

“I play my role as the police commissioner general. When the play is over, the curtain comes down, and I go home. That’s life. What are you stressed about? I am not. Sooner or later, we have to part ways,” Torsak said.

The national police chief and his most senior deputy, Pol General Surachate Hakparn, reported to Teerapong Wongsiwawilas, the permanent secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, on Thursday morning. Torsak arrived at about 9.40am while Surachate got there 15 minutes later.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had issued his order to transfer both Torsak and Surachate to inactive posts at the PM’s Office for 60 days, pending an investigation by a fact-finding committee set up by the prime minister.

It is rare for the two most senior police officers to be sidelined at the same time. The double transfer came after growing conflict in the Royal Thai Police amid exchanges of allegations that certain high-ranking officers condoned illegal gambling networks.



