AIS CEO, 62, announces marriage to brand representative, 31
Somchai Lertsutiwong, CEO of Thai telecommunication giant Advanced Info Service (AIS), announced his marriage on Monday.
According to his wedding card, Somchai hosted a small and cozy wedding on March 23 with Kuntita “Pear” Chartsomboonchai (31), one of 10 brand representatives under the AIS Smart Gen 2018 project.
This project allowed younger people to take part in the company’s marketing for a year, during which they were taught how to improve their public presentation, as well as how to promote products and services to win consumers’ hearts.
“On March 23, we hosted a small and cozy wedding among our families, because we were afraid that the event would take up too much of our guests’ time, and that we would be unable to reach all our friends and acquaintances to inform them of this wedding,” the wedding card read.
“However, we would like to inform people that I and Pear have already married, and would like to thank everyone for their congratulatory blessings.”
At age 56, Somchai told Thai media outlet Prachachat Turakij during a 2018 interview that in addition to his career success, he has a life goal to get married.
He affirmed that he had paid attention to family above anything else, claiming that he picked one of two holidays to visit his family members.
“You could believe that I focus on work more than family, but actually I pay attention to family,” he said. “Work is similar to a mask; we should quit working when we take it off.”
Somchai also predicted that he would not feel lonely after retirement as he has a lot of things to do, such as playing golf, reading books and growing plants.
“Friends cannot live with me forever, so I need one old lady to live with me,” he added.