AIS CEO, 62, announces marriage to brand representative, 31

At age 56, Somchai told Thai media outlet Prachachat Turakij during a 2018 interview that in addition to his career success, he has a life goal to get married.

He affirmed that he had paid attention to family above anything else, claiming that he picked one of two holidays to visit his family members.

“You could believe that I focus on work more than family, but actually I pay attention to family,” he said. “Work is similar to a mask; we should quit working when we take it off.”

Somchai also predicted that he would not feel lonely after retirement as he has a lot of things to do, such as playing golf, reading books and growing plants.

“Friends cannot live with me forever, so I need one old lady to live with me,” he added.