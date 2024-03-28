Immigration police warn of Bangkok airports fast-track scam

Police spokesman Maj Gen Cherngron Rimpadee said on Thursday that officials are investigating the “richcarsbangkok” Facebook page, which promises access to Immigration fast-track lanes for both incoming and outgoing travellers.

Posted in English, the advert reads: “Fast Track Arrival - Departure 2,900 Baht/flight”. It also contains instructions on how to use the service to supposedly bypass immigration counters at Bangkok’s international airports.

Investigators found that the Facebook page’s main business is renting out luxury cars, Cherngron said. He insisted that there was no such thing as an “immigration fast track” for a fee.

There was no need for such a service since Immigration police have streamlined the process at airports and reduced waiting time to less than 15 minutes, even during rush hours, he said.

He added that the fast track lanes at immigration booths are reserved for priority passengers, including the disabled, travellers with infants, pregnant women, seniors over 70, and holders of diplomatic visas, elite cards, Thai long-stay and APEC cards.

Officials are investigating other pages on social media that may be advertising similar services and would pursue appropriate legal action, the spokesman said.