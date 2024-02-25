Srettha disappointed after unannounced check at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Srettha announced on his X account on Saturday night that he had made another surprise inspection at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday evening to follow up on his first unannounced inspection on February 5 in the morning.

“I came to check the service systems at Suvarnabhumi Airport without informing the airport in advance after I made a similar check in the morning. So, today I came to check in the evening and there were plenty of passengers,” Srettha posted on his X page.

The prime minister said he found that both the arrival and departure procedures were too long.