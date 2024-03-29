NACC chief assures of fair, transparent probe into cases against deputy police

Pol Major-General Surachate, two police colonels, and a police sergeant have been accused of malfeasance for allegedly accepting bribes from an illegal gambling network.

Pol General Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), said that he had no concerns about dealing with the case, adding that its conclusion would depend on the evidence and witnesses.

“The NACC will make this matter clear and transparent. It is important to be fair and the investigation will be based on evidence,” he said.

When asked to comment on worries that the NACC would drag its feet over the case, Watcharapol said that was impossible as this case had gained widespread attention among the public.

The NACC president declined to estimate the time required for the investigation, saying his agency would look into all relevant documents and that not all of them had been submitted to the NACC. He said it was the duty of police investigators to submit those documents and relevant pieces of evidence to his agency.

The NACC commissioners early this month voted 4-1 to take over the police investigation into the malfeasance case against the five police officers. Watcharapol said on Friday that his agency was empowered by the Anti-Corruption Act to investigate the case as it involved “severe wrongdoing”.