DSI raids fake call centre, arrests 71 people including 52 Chinese nationals

A total of 71 suspects – 52 of them Chinese nationals and 19 Thais – were arrested on Thursday when DSI officers raided three locations in the southern province, Yutthana said.

A large number of equipments and items used by the suspected scammers was also confiscated. These included 223 computers, 1,001 smartphones, 14 iPad tablets, 298 SIM cards, and 86 bank books, according to the DSI chief.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the Chawang District Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Also attending the press conference were Pol Captain Khemchat Prakaihongmanee, director of the DSI’s Information Technology Cases Division, and representatives from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) and the Personal Data Protection Commission.

According to a DSI press release, Khemchat led the raid on Thursday along with officers from the Immigration Bureau and officials from NBTC and the Department of Employment.

The main focus of the operation was a hotel in Chawang district, where dozens of Chinese and Thai nationals were found working for the call-centre gang. Some of the workers told the arresting officers that they were duped from China and coerced into working for the gang, according to the press release.

A source familiar with the matter said earlier that in addition to the hotel, separate raids were also conducted in a luxury house located about 3km away and a nearby shophouse. About two dozen Chinese nationals were found at the house, which had been turned into an office, and many more were at the shophouse when it was raided.



