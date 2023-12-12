Phone numbers exceeding 100 calls per day to be suspended in Thailand

DES Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong said on Tuesday that in the past month alone, some 80,000 people had filed complaints about scams with the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC 1441).

To address this issue, Prasert said he would focus on phone numbers making an unusually high volume of calls daily.

From Saturday to Monday this week, more than 12,500 phone numbers crossed the 100-call threshold, leading to their immediate suspension.

Another concern the minister highlighted was that more than 12,500 phone numbers are illegally registered. He urged the owners of these numbers to voluntarily report themselves to AOC 1441 to avoid suspension.

Prasert also raised awareness about scammers using foreigners’ IDs to register for SIM cards, and exploiting them for phone scams.