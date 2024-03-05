Thailand’s anti-scam taskforce seizes 3.3 billion baht from fraudsters

The NBTC is targeting numbers that make over 100 calls a day. It has so far terminated 2.5 million out of 5.07 million suspect numbers after the owners failed to identify themselves by the February 15 deadline.

Only 265 owners of 29,446 mobile numbers making over 100 calls per day identified themselves in the period from December 9 to February 29.

On measures to disrupt scamming operations, Prasert said the AOC 1441 hotline had enabled banks to freeze 57,861 accounts of victims before they were siphoned between November 1 and February 29.

Tipped off by the AOC, the Central Investigation Bureau arrested 51 people behind 1,113 mule accounts used by the scammers.

The AOC meeting also tasked the Bank of Thailand and Anti-Money Laundering Office to come up with measures to prevent those arrested from opening new mule accounts.

A total of 57,056 website addresses were blocked at the AOC’s request in the four months from November, an increase of 12.8 times from the same period a year earlier.

The AOC has coordinated to block 24,352 online gambling sites, up 37.6 times from the same period a year earlier.