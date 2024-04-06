Most parts of Thailand expected to see a hot day, approaching 40°C

Meanwhile, the southerly winds prevailing over the lower Northeast, the lower Central and the East would bring isolated light thundershowers to those areas, the department added.

In the South, the southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf and the South while the northwesterly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers to the region.

The department said that from Monday to Thursday (April 8-11), another high-pressure system from China would extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea while the easterly and southeasterly winds would bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf to the upper country. Outbreaks of summer storm together with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes are possible in the Northeast at first, then affect the rest of Thailand.