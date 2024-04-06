Most parts of Thailand expected to see a hot day, approaching 40°C
Upper Thailand will experience a hot to a very hot day on Saturday as a result of the heat low-pressure cell covering the upper portion of the country, the Thailand Meteorological Department said.
Meanwhile, the southerly winds prevailing over the lower Northeast, the lower Central and the East would bring isolated light thundershowers to those areas, the department added.
In the South, the southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf and the South while the northwesterly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers to the region.
The department said that from Monday to Thursday (April 8-11), another high-pressure system from China would extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea while the easterly and southeasterly winds would bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf to the upper country. Outbreaks of summer storm together with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes are possible in the Northeast at first, then affect the rest of Thailand.
The weather forecast for each region is as follows:
Bangkok Metropolitan: Hot day with isolated light thundershowers. Temperature lows of 27-29 degrees Celsius and highs of 35-39°C.
North: Hot day with isolated light thundershowers mostly in the lower part. Temperature lows of 21-28°C and highs of 38-43°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated light thundershowers mostly in the lower part. Temperature lows of 23-28°C and highs of 39-41°C.
Central: Hot day with temperature lows of 24-28°C and highs of 38-41°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. Temperature lows of 26-29°C and highs of 35-40°C. Waves about a metre high and over a metre during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces. Temperature lows of 24-27°C and highs of 33-40°C. Waves about a metre high and over a metre during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. Temperature lows of 25-28°C and highs of 34-38°C. Waves about a metre high and over a metre during thundershowers.