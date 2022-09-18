Thai creations from natural materials make a mark at Hong Kong fashion expo

Chanunpat Pisanapipong, executive director of the Thai Trade Centre in Hong Kong, said more than 240 brands from 15 countries were participating in the exhibition, and Thai products received a lot of attention.

She said visitors, including importers and businesses, paid particular attention to clothes and accessories made from natural materials.

Chanunpat added that more than 30 business matches between Thai businesses and importers from Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, India and the US had been made during the exhibition.

“In addition, Bernard Charnwut Chan, the chairman of the Hong Kong-Thailand Business Council, was appointed as the Commerce Ministry's honorary trade adviser during the exhibition," she said.

Hong Kong is Thailand's 12th largest trade partner. In 2021, Thailand’s exports to Hong Kong came in at US$11.59 billion, up 2.65 per cent year on year. Of the total export, textile products accounted for $171.73 million, up 31.73 per cent year on year.