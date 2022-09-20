Thailand creates new job opportunities for over 60s

“The Department of Employment [DOE] has been tasked with looking into the employment of people beyond the retirement age,” Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Monday, adding that 1,007 people above 60 had been given jobs in the 2021 fiscal year.

Citing a recent survey covering 9,408 seniors with the potential to work, he said, 76 per cent wanted to be self-employed, 15 per cent wanted full-time jobs, while 9 per cent were okay with either.