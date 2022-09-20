Thailand creates new job opportunities for over 60s
The Labour Ministry is creating jobs for seniors to help Thailand tackle its problem of an aging society as well as to reduce social inequality.
“The Department of Employment [DOE] has been tasked with looking into the employment of people beyond the retirement age,” Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Monday, adding that 1,007 people above 60 had been given jobs in the 2021 fiscal year.
Citing a recent survey covering 9,408 seniors with the potential to work, he said, 76 per cent wanted to be self-employed, 15 per cent wanted full-time jobs, while 9 per cent were okay with either.
Meanwhile, DOE director-general Pairoj Chotikasathien said the department has coordinated with several companies like MBC Land, MK Restaurant Group, New Travel Lodge and Surin Sugar to create jobs for the elderly.
He said the top five jobs that seniors were offered were production workers, housekeepers, security personnel, coaching staff and drivers. He added that 148 new positions have been made available, including barista, branch manager, customer service staff and cook. In addition, 199 self-employment opportunities are also available, such as selling trees online and making lucky stone bracelets.
"The department recently cooperated with the Business Services Alliance to hire 100 seniors and disabled persons to work as customer service staff at Café Amazon for Chance,” he said.
Those interested can contact Employment Offices nationwide, call the DOE hotline 1506 press 2 or 1694, or visit the DOE website www.doe.go.th.