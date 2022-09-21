Covid set to officially become a ‘communicable disease under surveillance’

The announcements, signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, stipulated that the downgrade of Covid-19 is due to the decline in infections, severe symptoms and deaths in both Thailand and globally.

“Furthermore, Thailand now has an adequate stock of vaccines and drugs, while the majority of the population has been vaccinated against the virus,” said the announcements.

“The Public Health Ministry therefore announced the new status of Covid-19 that reflects the current situation, so that related regulations and disease control measures can be adjusted accordingly.”

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will meet on Friday to evaluate the situation and discuss measures to be implemented by the government and private sector to ensure the public can safely resume a normal life in the post-pandemic era, deputy government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said on Tuesday.

Excluding Covid, 57 diseases are currently on the “communicable diseases under surveillance” list, including Aids, dengue fever, and bird flu. Twelve diseases are classified as dangerous, such as Zika fever, SARS and MERS.