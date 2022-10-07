Interior Ministry sets new preventive measures after Nong Bua Lamphu massacre
The Interior Ministry called an emergency meeting on Friday to find ways to tackle the country’s problems with drug abuse and gun ownership. The meeting was in response to the mass killing in a Nong Bua Lamphu nursery.
The meeting was chaired by ministry permanent-secretary Suttipong Juljarern, who led a 38-second silence to mourn the 38 victims of the massacre.
Suttipong said the shooting of 24 young children made the incident even more tragic and that the world has joined Thailand in mourning for their loss.
He said the meeting’s aim was to come up with effective measures to prevent and suppress drug abuse and provide rehabilitation means for addicts.
The attendees also considered the qualifications required for gun licences.
Suttipong said Interior Ministry executives also looked into ways of boosting security for children by conducting regular checks on playground equipment, installing more safety cameras and screening visitors more stringently.
The permanent-secretary also issued a five-point standard for provincial governors and district mayors to follow, namely:
- Intercept and suppress risky behaviour and drug abuse, especially among government officials. Rehabilitate drug users and boost security by setting up community checkpoints.
- Encourage communities to monitor and report risky situations to local authorities.
- Ensure the local administration supports the establishment of community checkpoints by the provincial administration department and local police.
- Link up with local networks to launch anti-drug campaigns.
- Check the qualifications of gun licence holders and applicants.
The meeting also came up with guidelines on compensating victims’ families and those affected by the Thursday incident.
Suttipong also lauded the Uthai Sawan Tambon Administrative Organisation for investing in life insurance policies for the children and teachers at the nursery, which was in the organisation’s compound.