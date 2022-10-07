Interior Ministry sets new preventive measures after Nong Bua Lamphu massacre

Suttipong said the shooting of 24 young children made the incident even more tragic and that the world has joined Thailand in mourning for their loss.

He said the meeting’s aim was to come up with effective measures to prevent and suppress drug abuse and provide rehabilitation means for addicts.

The attendees also considered the qualifications required for gun licences.

Suttipong said Interior Ministry executives also looked into ways of boosting security for children by conducting regular checks on playground equipment, installing more safety cameras and screening visitors more stringently.