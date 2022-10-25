Thailand eyes new stimulus schemes as New Year gifts for the public

The agencies have until November 29 to come up with proposals, so the Cabinet can consider and approve them in time for the New Year, the order said.

The edict, dated October 21, cited an October 18 Cabinet resolution stipulating that the proposed gifts should provide practical benefits to the public and not go against the Election Commission rules and regulations.

The order also specified that the said “gifts” should help stimulate the country’s economy, like the “Let’s Go Halves” co-shopping subsidy scheme and the “We Travel Together” tourism promotion campaign. The schemes, launched in phases, aimed to stimulate the economy and offer a helping hand to people suffering from the fallout of the Covid-19 crisis.