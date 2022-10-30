Thai, Myanmar police target precursor smugglers in bid to halt meth tide

Chinnapat, who doubles as director of the Police Narcotics Control Management Centre, said Thailand and Myanmar police have tightened monitoring on the use of all precursor chemicals.

Myanmar authorities are screening imports of the chemicals in a bid to weed out smuggling, he added.

"Thailand and Myanmar will exchange information to ensure that precursor chemicals are not misused," he said.

Chinnapat added that Myanmar police expressed willingness to arrest drug suspects that flee over the border from Thailand.

He said the suspects usually hide among ethnic groups living along the border.

"Suspects who commit crimes in both countries will be punished under Myanmar laws before they are sent back to Thailand," he said.

The cooperation with Myanmar authorities comes after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered a drugs crackdown following a mass shooting by a reported drug addict and former policeman earlier this month. Panya Khamrab killed 38 people, mainly young children, on October 6 just hours after appearing in court on a drugs charge.