What the govt can do with the THB1.6 bn being spent for World Cup broadcast rights
Several government projects – not to speak of various kinds of financial assistance – could be paid for with the 1.6 billion baht that is being spent on purchasing the rights to broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The games will be held from November 20 to December 18 and Thailand was reportedly the only country in Southeast Asia that had not secured the broadcast rights.
On Wednesday, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission approved a budget of 600 million baht for the purpose.
Some people disagree with the total expenditure, believing it is high and the money could instead be used on other things, such as investing in government projects, flood compensation, free student lunches, helping farmers and old age allowance.
Here’s what the government can do with the 1.6 billion baht:
1. Construct 40 kilometres of two-lane roads
- Each kilometre costs 40 million baht (Highways Department standards)
2. Construct a 1km monorail electric route
- Each kilometre costs 1.62 billion baht, according to politician Samart Ratchapolsitte
3. Buy 133-160 electric buses
- Each bus costs 10 million to12 million baht
4. Build 530 electric vehicle chargers
- Each charger costs 2 million to 3 million baht, according to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand
5. Compensate around 220,000 households affected by floods, with 7,000 baht going to each family.
6. Help 80,000 farmers
- Pay 1,000 baht for each rai of land that farmers own, for up to 20 rai
7. Pay for 11 days of free lunch for students across the country
- Lunch for each student costs 24 baht per day on average.
- Each day, 142 million baht is paid for lunch for 5.9 million students, or 28.36 billion baht per year.
8. Pay old age allowance for a month
- Some 10.95 million elders can be given 100 to 250 baht per month
9. “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) campaign for 2 million people
- Each person can get 800 baht under a fifth phase of the campaign
10. Retain the diesel fuel price for three days
- The Oil Fuel Fund is being used to subsidise the price of diesel at 10 baht per litre, or 600 million baht per day.
