ETDA to kickstart new strategy to boost Thailand’s digital standing

Chaichana Mitrpant, ETDA director, told the press on Friday that this 30:30 scheme is part of a five-year national strategic plan that will kick off next year.

The strategy will see ETDA working with all stakeholders, including government agencies and the private sector, particularly small and medium-sized businesses and digital service providers, he said.

He said the first step will be to implement the use of digital IDs nationwide, adding that some government agencies and businesses are already using this system.

Hence, he said, ETDA’s task will be to create an ecosystem that facilitates more widespread use of digital IDs.

He added that ETDA will also provide a “digital citizen” course to the general public as well as create community training coaches to assist ETDA in spreading knowledge to people in remote areas.

Chaichana also said nearly everybody in Thailand has had some exposure to digital technology, though most people have a limited understanding of it. This lack of comprehensive knowledge, he said, can cause damage or loss.

“As a result, it is essential for us to arm Thais with adequate digital literacy. They need to shift from being just common users to learning how to use digital technology to improve their skills and open up new opportunities,” he said.