Thailand committed to its strategy to combat HIV/Aids, deputy govt spokeswoman says

December 1 was designated World Aids Day by the World Health Organisation in 1988 to raise awareness about the pandemic and mourn lives lost to it. Since then, it has become a day on which governments and UN agencies, as well as NGOs, make announcements.

Trisulee was quoting Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha who said Thailand has been working toward the three goals since 2017. Moreover, the country has set three targets for 2030: fewer than 1,000 new HIV infections per year, fewer than 4,000 Aids-related deaths per year, and reduced discrimination against those living with the virus.

Traisulee said six long-term strategies have been implemented to combat the HIV/Aids in Thailand. They are:

Providing efficient healthcare to high-risk communities,

Improving prevention campaigns,

Improving treatment and social support for people living with the virus,

Increasing public understanding about Aids and its treatment to minimise discrimination against people living with the virus,

Investing in prevention and disease management at the regional and provincial levels, and

Promoting efficient access to data and research related to HIV/Aids.

Traisulee added that a UNAids meeting will be held in Thailand from December 13 to 16. The UN agency’s coordinating board will hold its 51st meeting in Chiang Mai. Representatives of 22 governments as well as nongovernmental organisations and other groups are expected to attend.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will chair the meeting and will highlight Thailand’s efforts to prevent new infections among youths, expand universal healthcare to cover people living with Aids, and reduce discrimination against people living with Aids, Traisulee said.