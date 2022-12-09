Prayut kickstarts Thailand’s AI mission to boost economy by THB48bn

"The government needs to create an ecosystem to support AI development in the country," Prayut said.

Artificial intelligence is playing a big role in the government and private sectors and is crucial for development, especially in boosting industrial and production efficiency, the PM said.

He added that many laws had already been amended to spur exponential development of AI in Thailand.

He tasked the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to work on creating a skilled AI-related workforce.

"We will follow up on progress in developing AI-related personnel every six months," he added.