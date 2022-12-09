Prayut kickstarts Thailand’s AI mission to boost economy by THB48bn
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday launched Thailand’s mission to generate 48 billion baht from development of artificial intelligence (AI).
Prayut issued targets for developing an artificial-intelligence ecosystem at a meeting of the National AI Strategy Working Committee on Thursday.
Also at the meeting were Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Charoen Pokphand Group CEO Suphachai Chearavanont and Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) director Supot Tiarawut.
"The government needs to create an ecosystem to support AI development in the country," Prayut said.
Artificial intelligence is playing a big role in the government and private sectors and is crucial for development, especially in boosting industrial and production efficiency, the PM said.
He added that many laws had already been amended to spur exponential development of AI in Thailand.
He tasked the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to work on creating a skilled AI-related workforce.
"We will follow up on progress in developing AI-related personnel every six months," he added.
Supot said the meeting focused on the national AI Strategy and Action Plan (2022-2027).
"Prayut also set a target to create at least 30,000 AI-related personnel by 2027, of which 200-300 should be AI experts," he said.
He said the national AI development plan has four core aims:
1. Developing a data processing centre to boost investment in Thailand’s AI by 10% annually.
2. Promoting development for creation of a minimum 100 AI-related innovations and generating at least 48 billion baht for the economy.
3. Promoting AI use in government and target industries, with 600 agencies applying this technology.
4. Developing laws, standards and policies related to AI, with at least 600,000 people aware of AI ethics.
