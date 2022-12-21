Thai innovation agency pinpoints trends that will shape the future

Pan-Arj Chairatana, the agency’s executive director, said in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that the seven innovation trends were selected because they reflect current developments in the global economy.

The trends have a significant potential to drive the future and play a crucial role in people's lives. They are:

1. New energy technology

2. Regenerating the travel and aviation industries

3. New players from deep tech

4. The rebound of Japan with soft power

5. Sophisticated artificial intelligence for data-driven content creation

6. New food technology

7. Hyper spending on defense tech

The executive directors of NIA then gave a brief explanation of each trend.

Pan-Arj said the emergence of new energy technology reflected a transition from fossil fuel to circular energy, which includes solar power, geothermal energy, bioenergy, electric energy, and green hydrogen energy.

To support this green energy demand, a “high-efficiency backup power supply” such as grid energy storage systems, advanced lithium-ion batteries for battery energy storage systems, and alternative battery technologies is required, he said.

Meanwhile, as each country reopens following the COVID-19 crisis, the travel and tourism industries are gradually recovering, but travel patterns have shifted.

He said entrepreneurs must use innovation to create sustainable tourism while also utilising digital technology to facilitate and build new experiences.

The aviation industry requires innovation to manage workforce shortages and resources in the supply chain, as well as to reduce its environmental impact.

The new players from deep tech can provide innovative technology that solves global challenges.