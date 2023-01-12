Thai hotels waiting to see if THB300 tourist fee hits bookings

The 300-baht fee, known as the “Kha Yeap Pan Din” (landing fee), will be collected from all foreign visitors who enter the country by land, water or air. It is expected to be integrated into the cost of travel tickets.

The fee will not be collected from foreigners with Thai work permits and border passes, Phiphat said.

The tourism fee, which has been repeatedly postponed over fears it would deter people from visiting Thailand, will be put to the Cabinet for approval in February. It will reportedly fund tourists’ accident coverage of 1 million baht and medical cover of 500,000 baht. The government spent about 300-400 million baht per year treating injured foreign tourists before the pandemic.