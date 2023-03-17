Major drug, child porn cases switched to Department of Special Investigation

The announcement of the change, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Kreangam who chairs the Special Case Committee, was published on the Royal Gazette website on Thursday and is effective immediately.

The committee added the following offences as special cases under the jurisdiction of the DSI:

1. Offences under Food Act (1979) involving food worth more than 10 million baht or having caused harm to more than 100 people.

2. Offences under Drug Act (1967) involving medical drugs worth more than 10 million baht or having caused harm to more than 100 people.

3. Offences under Cosmetic Act (2015) involving cosmetics worth more than 10 million baht or having caused harm to more than 100 people.

4. Offences related to child pornography under sections 287/1 and 287/2 of the Criminal Code and their amendments, which have been committed online, via digital media, or under a domestic or international network.

5. Offences under the Act Prohibiting the Collection of Interest at an Excessive Rate (2017) involving loan amounts of over 30 million baht or over 50 borrowers.

6. Offences under the Narcotics Code, in which:

- The narcotics seized weigh more than 500 kilograms.

- The narcotics are worth over 100 million baht.

- The offence is suspected to involve assets worth over 300 million baht.

- Other narcotics cases that the Office of the Narcotics Control Board or the Royal Thai Police classify as special cases due to their complexity.