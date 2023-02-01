DSI oversees closure of online lottery platform before lucky numbers are drawn

The DSI on Tuesday filed charges against Kong Salak Plus’s CEO, Panthawat Nakwisut, after they found a cashier's cheque for 53 million baht allegedly given to him by a suspect in an online gambling case. The department also ordered the lottery selling platform to shut down effective immediately.

Panthawat turned himself in on Tuesday but denied all charges, include the accusation of money laundering and providing an online gambling service.

The DSI officials, led by DSI deputy chief Pol Major Yuthana Praedam, on Wednesday visited the office to ensure that Kong Salak Plus complied with the shutdown order as February 1 is the draw date of the government lottery. The platform usually hosts a live announcement of winning numbers on its website.

Yuthana added that the DSI would make sure that the company’s clients, who had already paid for tickets for the current draw, would receive prizes as usual.

He said since Kong Salak Plus’ account is now frozen due to the investigation, clients who win prizes must cash in directly at the Government Lottery Office.

The crackdown on the popular lottery platform started early this month and involved state agencies like Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Revenue Department, and the DSI.

Kong Salak Plus faces various allegations, such as money laundering, selling overpriced lottery tickets, and involvement with online gambling and illegal businesses.