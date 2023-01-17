DSI questions 39 transfers worth over THB1 billion to Kong Salak Plus owner's account

DSI director-general Trairit Temahiwong said on Tuesday that the agency has uncovered more than 39 transfers made to the bank account of the Kong Salak Plus CEO Phanthawat Nakwisut’s bank account, and believes the money came from allegedly illegal businesses.

Trairit said Phanthawat will have to explain where the 1.09 billion baht came from within this month, as well as reveal the source of the suspicious 53 million baht transferred to his account earlier.

The DSI chief said the department has decided to investigate Phanthawat for money laundering.