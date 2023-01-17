DSI questions 39 transfers worth over THB1 billion to Kong Salak Plus owner's account
The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) claims 39 transfers worth 1.09 billion baht from “grey businesses” were made to the bank account of the Kong Salak Plus online lottery platform.
DSI director-general Trairit Temahiwong said on Tuesday that the agency has uncovered more than 39 transfers made to the bank account of the Kong Salak Plus CEO Phanthawat Nakwisut’s bank account, and believes the money came from allegedly illegal businesses.
Trairit said Phanthawat will have to explain where the 1.09 billion baht came from within this month, as well as reveal the source of the suspicious 53 million baht transferred to his account earlier.
The DSI chief said the department has decided to investigate Phanthawat for money laundering.
On January 13, Phanthawat was summoned by DSI to testify on the 53 million baht, Trairit said. He added that the CEO answered the summons and asked for time to gather evidence to defend himself within this month.
Trairit said investigators have found that the 53 million baht came from two persons called “Mr Or” and “Mr Thor”, who were allegedly engaged in illegal businesses and may have transferred the money for laundering purposes.
He added that the DSI has strong evidence to substantiate money laundering cases against Phanthawat. He said DSI has been exchanging information with the police and other government agencies that raided the Kong Salak Plus head office on Monday.
Unfazed by the raid on Monday, Phanthawat announced that he is setting up a political party called “Plian” (Change), whose main job will be solving the problem of overpriced lottery tickets.
The party is awaiting the Election Commission’s approval.
Related stories:
Kong Salak Plus CEO sets up political party to 'change' Thailand's lottery scene
Govt tells MCOT to reconsider ads of controversial online lottery ticket platform