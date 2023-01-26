Absent Kong Salak owner sends lawyer to be grilled over THB1bn lottery payments

Phanthawat claims that the 53 million baht was money redeemed from lottery tickets that won prizes of 42 million baht and 11 million baht. He said he assigned Or Ang to redeem the winning tickets. The DSI said Or Ang is the fugitive owner of an illegal gambling website.

The spokeswoman said Phanthawat could still travel abroad because he has not formally been charged. Once formally charged, he would be banned from travelling, she added.

Supachai said on Thursday he had provided “complete information” to the DSI about the 39 transactions.

“We can explain all the transactions. They were normal circulation of money via Phanthawat’s account, but each transaction was large so we have to explain,” the lawyer said.

He dismissed the allegations of money laundering against his client as nothing to worry about.

The probe into Kong Salak Plus was ordered by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after Phanthawat boasted of a whopping 18 billion baht in sales last year.

The platform is also accused of direct selling and overcharging by adding 25 baht to lottery tickets’ face value of 80 baht.