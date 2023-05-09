Digital council lays out steps for next government to pursue Thailand 5.0

The five directions are: integrating collaboration of all parties, developing digital talents with ethics through education reform, strengthening the digital economy, pushing Thailand to be an Asean innovation hub by 2025, and developing an equal digital society with digital ethics and literacy.

Suphachai said that in order to put those proposals into action, Thailand needed an independent agency with some authority to oversee the work. The agency must comprise representatives from the public, private, and non-profit sectors to ensure that the digital transformation leaves no one behind.

"We need an agency like the National Board of Digital Transformation," he noted. "The government does not have to do everything. However, it must understand how to design a proper mechanism and assign those mechanisms to the appropriate working group."

Thailand, according to Supachai, is not yet ready for the next era of technology, which he refers to as Technology 5.0, in which technologies, entrepreneurs, and artificial intelligence (AI) must collaborate seamlessly.

More policies and actions are needed to drive the country's inclusive transformation to the digital economy in all dimensions, he said, in order to achieve Thailand's goal of technology 5.0.

As the council is directly responsible for encouraging the establishment of the entire digital ecosystem, including regulations, partnerships, human capital, and tools, the council had decided to provide the seven actionable proposals for Thailand 5.0 digital transformation.