Public healthcare system facing doctor shortage, workload concerns

Deputy minister Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin noted that the shortage of personnel is across all healthcare professions including physicians, nurses and radiologists.

There are 24,649 physicians within the public health system, which accounts for 48% of all physicians nationwide. They are responsible for caring for approximately 75-80% of the population, with a physician-to-population ratio of 1:2,000, a workload that is considered relatively heavy.

The combined production capacity for physicians in both the public and private sectors is approximately 3,300 per year. Out of this total, one-third is produced by the Ministry of Public Health. The allocation process involves a consortium committee responsible for allocation decisions, and there are multiple affiliated organizations involved.

A study of the reform plan for human resources and health service tasks by the ministry between 2018-2027 found that the system requires approximately 2,055 physicians to enter the system each year. However, the allocation has only been around 1,800-1,900. For example, in 2023, there were 2,759 graduates, but only 1,960 of them were allocated.

The remaining allocation is provided to various institutions such as the Ministry of Defense, 6 regional medical institutions, and other government agencies. This allocation is in line with the increase in skilled physicians or intern doctors who are required to undergo training in 117 designated hospitals set by the Medical Council of Thailand. In 2022, the capacity for accepting intern doctors was 3,128, but only 2,150 were allocated, accounting for 68.7%.