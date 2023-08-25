Big data healthcare system will deliver better medicine to all Thais

The remark was made as the country's Big Data Institute (BDI) demonstrated the most recent advances in connecting massive amounts of patient data from nearly all public hospitals via Health Link, a national healthcare connectivity system.

Chaiwut explained that the Health Link project has three primary goals. The first is to make healthcare data accessible to both individuals and medical personnel. The second is to have credible big data for researchers and experts to use in order to identify health solutions, and the third is to critically analyse the data in order to develop effective national health policies.

Health Link is nearly finished connecting all the data from almost all hospitals nationwide. However, the data cannot be shared until patients give consent via the platform.

Around 1,100 public hospitals have joined the Health Link platform.