Minimum wage to be hiked by around 2.4% from January 1
Thailand’s daily minimum wage is set to increase nationwide from January 1, 2024, in the range of 330 to 370 baht per day according to the province, the Labour Ministry said.
The tripartite committee on minimum wage, comprising representatives of employers, employees and the government sector, met on Friday to finalise the details of minimum wage adjustment across all 77 provinces.
The new rates will be submitted to the Cabinet when it meets next Tuesday (December 12), and will take effect from January 1, Labour Ministry permanent secretary Pairoj Chotikasathien, who chaired the meeting on Friday, said.
The new daily minimum wage by province, from highest to lowest, are as follows:
370 baht: Phuket
363 baht: Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon
361 baht: Chonburi and Rayong
352 baht: Nakhon Ratchasima
351 baht: Samut Songkhram
350 baht: Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Khon Kaen and Chiang Mai
349 baht: Lopburi
348 baht: Suphanburi, Nakhon Nayok and Nong Khai
347 baht: Krabi and Trat
345 baht: Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Phang Nga, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Rai, Tak and Phitsanulok
344 baht: Phetchaburi, Chumphon and Surin
343 baht: Yasothon, Lamphun and Nakhon Sawan
342 baht: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Bueang Kan, Kalasin, Roi Et and Phetchabun
341 baht: Chai Nat, Singburi, Phatthalung, Chaiyaphum and Ang Thong
340 baht: Ranong, Satun, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Maha Sarakham, Si Sa Ket, Amnat Charoen, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Uthai Thani and Ratchaburi
338 baht: Trang, Nan, Phayao and Phrae
330 baht: Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala
Currently, the lowest minimum wage in Thailand is 328 baht and the highest is 354 baht, varying from province to province. The increase in the daily minimum wage will range from 2 to 16 baht, or an average of 2.4%.
The Pheu Thai-led government had previously promised to raise the minimum wage to 400 baht per day by January 1 as a New Year's gift for workers nationwide. However, in October, the Labour Ministry said this was unlikely to happen after considering several factors, including the inflation rate.