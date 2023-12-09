Minimum wage to be hiked by around 2.4% from January 1

The tripartite committee on minimum wage, comprising representatives of employers, employees and the government sector, met on Friday to finalise the details of minimum wage adjustment across all 77 provinces.

The new rates will be submitted to the Cabinet when it meets next Tuesday (December 12), and will take effect from January 1, Labour Ministry permanent secretary Pairoj Chotikasathien, who chaired the meeting on Friday, said.

The new daily minimum wage by province, from highest to lowest, are as follows:

370 baht: Phuket

363 baht: Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon

361 baht: Chonburi and Rayong

352 baht: Nakhon Ratchasima

351 baht: Samut Songkhram

350 baht: Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Khon Kaen and Chiang Mai

349 baht: Lopburi

348 baht: Suphanburi, Nakhon Nayok and Nong Khai

347 baht: Krabi and Trat

345 baht: Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Phang Nga, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Rai, Tak and Phitsanulok