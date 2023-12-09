background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, December 19, 2023
nationthailand

Minimum wage to be hiked by around 2.4% from January 1

Minimum wage to be hiked by around 2.4% from January 1
SATURDAY, December 09, 2023

Thailand’s daily minimum wage is set to increase nationwide from January 1, 2024, in the range of 330 to 370 baht per day according to the province, the Labour Ministry said.

The tripartite committee on minimum wage, comprising representatives of employers, employees and the government sector, met on Friday to finalise the details of minimum wage adjustment across all 77 provinces.

The new rates will be submitted to the Cabinet when it meets next Tuesday (December 12), and will take effect from January 1, Labour Ministry permanent secretary Pairoj Chotikasathien, who chaired the meeting on Friday, said.

The new daily minimum wage by province, from highest to lowest, are as follows:

370 baht: Phuket

363 baht: Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon

361 baht: Chonburi and Rayong

352 baht: Nakhon Ratchasima

351 baht: Samut Songkhram

350 baht: Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Khon Kaen and Chiang Mai

349 baht: Lopburi

348 baht: Suphanburi, Nakhon Nayok and Nong Khai

347 baht: Krabi and Trat

345 baht: Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Phang Nga, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Rai, Tak and Phitsanulok

344 baht: Phetchaburi, Chumphon and Surin

343 baht: Yasothon, Lamphun and Nakhon Sawan

342 baht: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Bueang Kan, Kalasin, Roi Et and Phetchabun

341 baht: Chai Nat, Singburi, Phatthalung, Chaiyaphum and Ang Thong

340 baht: Ranong, Satun, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Maha Sarakham, Si Sa Ket, Amnat Charoen, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Uthai Thani and Ratchaburi

338 baht: Trang, Nan, Phayao and Phrae

330 baht: Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala

Currently, the lowest minimum wage in Thailand is 328 baht and the highest is 354 baht, varying from province to province. The increase in the daily minimum wage will range from 2 to 16 baht, or an average of 2.4%.

The Pheu Thai-led government had previously promised to raise the minimum wage to 400 baht per day by January 1 as a New Year's gift for workers nationwide. However, in October, the Labour Ministry said this was unlikely to happen after considering several factors, including the inflation rate.

TAGS
minimum wageLabour MinisterPheu ThaiemployeesEmployersLabour MinistryPhuketBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand