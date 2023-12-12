Minimum wage, debt and power bills on cabinet meeting agenda

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin will head the meeting at Government House on Tuesday, with the primary agenda to consider the new rates of minimum wage as proposed by a tripartite committee.

The committee, comprising representatives of employers, employees and the government sector, agreed on Friday to increase the daily minimum wage nationwide in the range of 330 to 370 baht per day according to the province from January 1, 2024.

In real terms, the increase will range from 2 to 16 baht, or an average of 2.4%.

Srettha on Saturday expressed his dissatisfaction with “too small increases” in the minimum daily wages suggested by the committee, adding that he would vote against these proposed rates when the Labour Ministry brings the matter to the Cabinet for endorsement.

The premier called on businesses to consider paying workers more than the proposed rates, pointing out they too benefited from government measures such as reduced electricity prices.