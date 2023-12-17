Education Ministry urged to reconsider budget for small schools

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has collected information on issues and solutions in collaboration with ActionAid, emphasising the importance of community schools in the process.

The Equitable Education Fund (EEF) collaborated with The European Union, ActionAid Thailand, the Alternative Education Association, the Thai Baan Association, Network of Plai Tang Schools of Raak Tin Teachers, and Highland and Remote Area Education Management Club to organise a platform to drive the policy of "Elevating the Quality of Small, Remote, and Truly Inclusive Schools.

Over 100 directors and teachers from small schools nationwide participated, presenting proposals and solutions to address the challenges faced by small schools. The aim is to enhance the quality of education for small schools, which constitute nearly 50% of all schools in the country, serving almost 1 million students.

Education Minister Pol General Permpoon Chidchob participated in and expressed support for the event. Along with other officials, he listened for three hours and received proposals from the network.