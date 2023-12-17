Education Ministry urged to reconsider budget for small schools
The network of small schools nationwide has proposed to the Ministry of Education to revise the budget allocation formula to improve quality and reduce disparities within one fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has collected information on issues and solutions in collaboration with ActionAid, emphasising the importance of community schools in the process.
The Equitable Education Fund (EEF) collaborated with The European Union, ActionAid Thailand, the Alternative Education Association, the Thai Baan Association, Network of Plai Tang Schools of Raak Tin Teachers, and Highland and Remote Area Education Management Club to organise a platform to drive the policy of "Elevating the Quality of Small, Remote, and Truly Inclusive Schools.
Over 100 directors and teachers from small schools nationwide participated, presenting proposals and solutions to address the challenges faced by small schools. The aim is to enhance the quality of education for small schools, which constitute nearly 50% of all schools in the country, serving almost 1 million students.
Education Minister Pol General Permpoon Chidchob participated in and expressed support for the event. Along with other officials, he listened for three hours and received proposals from the network.
Chidchob said that he had joined the event to listen to the concerns of all parties. He acknowledged that teachers and various participating organisations had the intention of helping create strategies that would make schools and communities resilient and adaptable to the changing world. This aligns with the idea consistent with the policy and guidelines of driving the "Learn Well, Be Happy" policy of the Ministry of Education, he said.
The minister added that he believed teachers were at the heart of this transformation. He emphasised that they should not just be passive followers but actively participate in finding solutions. He said he had come there to listen to what each party was proposing for improvement, and what resources the ministry could provide to assist small schools in each area. He made it clear that he would not be the one initiating any changes because the responsibility for driving this transformation lay with everyone, especially with teachers from various areas who should collaborate to suggest solutions.
Kraiyot Phatthrawat of the EEF said that there were four key policy proposals for small schools known as "Stand-alone" or protected schools. These are small schools located on islands, mountains, or remote areas that cannot be merged or consolidated as per the Cabinet resolution.
Within a 6-kilometre radius, there are no other schools, and there are approximately 1,500 such schools. Some of these schools are situated in national parks or reserved forest areas, requiring care and support. These schools represent the sole hope for education in those areas, Kraiyot said.