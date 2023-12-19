Cabinet caps diesel, electricity prices to ease burden on households
The Cabinet has resolved to cap the price of diesel and electricity for households in a bid to ease people’s financial burden, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday.
Srettha, who also doubles as finance minister, said under the measure proposed by the Energy Ministry, diesel will be retailed at no more than 30 baht per litre for three months, while the price of electricity for households using less than 300 units per month will be capped at no more than 4.2 baht per unit.
Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said the cap on electricity bills was not final yet as the ministry has to study several other factors, including the yearend global price of LPG, which is used to produce electricity.
He added that the ministry expects to announce the new price by January 1 and hopes consumers will not have to pay too much more than the current rate of 3.99 baht per unit.
The cap on diesel will be subsidised by the Oil Fuel Fund, while the cap on electricity will be financed by the national budget, Pirapan said.
Separately, Srettha told the press on Tuesday that the Cabinet has also approved the submission of the Marriage Equality Bill to Parliament for consideration when it meets on Thursday.
The premier said he was confident the bill, which has passed the public hearing process, will allow people of the same sex to marry and get the same rights as couples of the opposite sex.
“I believe this bill will help strengthen sexual diversity in Thailand and I want to congratulate all related parties for making it possible,” he said.
Srettha also said that he has tasked the Tourism and Sports Ministry with focusing on creating joint tourism packages to attract visitors from neighbouring countries. The ministry is scheduled to host a meeting with tourism authorities from Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam soon.
The premier also highlighted the necessity of providing comprehensive insurance packages for foreign tourists that cover medical treatment while they are in Thailand, as well as compensation in case of accident or force majeure. He reckons this will strengthen travellers’ confidence in Thailand.