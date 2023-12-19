Cabinet caps diesel, electricity prices to ease burden on households

Srettha, who also doubles as finance minister, said under the measure proposed by the Energy Ministry, diesel will be retailed at no more than 30 baht per litre for three months, while the price of electricity for households using less than 300 units per month will be capped at no more than 4.2 baht per unit.

Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said the cap on electricity bills was not final yet as the ministry has to study several other factors, including the yearend global price of LPG, which is used to produce electricity.

He added that the ministry expects to announce the new price by January 1 and hopes consumers will not have to pay too much more than the current rate of 3.99 baht per unit.

The cap on diesel will be subsidised by the Oil Fuel Fund, while the cap on electricity will be financed by the national budget, Pirapan said.