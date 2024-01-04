Agencies told to deal with noise from pub opening hours extension
Members of the public have filed 5,785 complaints about noise since December 15, when the rule allowing pubs, bars and entertainment venues in selected areas of Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui in Surat Thani province to remain open until 4am came into effect.
According to a source from the Government House, the cabinet has now instructed the Interior Ministry to find ways to deal with these disruptions and report progress to the Office of the Prime Minister every quarter.
While services within hotels are also allowed to operate until 4am in accordance with national hotel regulations, entertainment venues permitted to operate until that time must strictly comply with the law, especially the Entertainment Places Act and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.
Sales of alcoholic beverages to people aged below 20 years and people who fail to remain conscious after getting drunk are prohibited.
According to the Office of the Prime Minister, 57,399 complaints were made in fiscal year 2023, lower than 67,919 in the fiscal year 2022.
Complaints over disruptive noise from restaurants, entertainment venues or festival gatherings topped the overall complaints. Of the 5,785 cases, 5,607 have been resolved.
Other bugbears reported by members of the public included those related to electricity at 3,575, with demands for extension of electricity services, installing more lights in pedestrian areas, reducing electricity bills and reassessing the electricity calculation method.
Complaints over politics came in third with 2,355 cases and focused on the election campaign, the general election, the setting up of government and the policies of political parties.