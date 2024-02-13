Thai foreign minister bolsters diplomatic ties with key talks during US visit
Thailand’s Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday to discuss collaboration in tackling regional and global challenges.
Parnpree, who also holds the post of deputy PM, was in the US since Saturday on a three-day visit at the invitation of Blinken.
The meeting aimed to strengthen the enduring relationship and strategic partnership spanning nearly 200 years between the two nations.
Parnpree’s visit comes just after the visit of US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who was in Thailand last month.
Meanwhile, Parnpree and Blinken’s discussions outlined the Thai-US Partnership and Strategic Framework, including security cooperation through the 2nd Strategic and Defence Dialogue in Bangkok, and efforts to enhance economic partnership and address climate change.
Talks also addressed pressing regional issues like the situation in Myanmar, as well as conflicts in Israel, Gaza and Ukraine.
Parnpree also called on the United States to support Thailand’s candidacy for membership in the UN Human Rights Council.
Separately, the minister met Senator Christopher Van Hollen to discuss the promotion of Thai-US cooperation on matters such as the Myanmar situation and the establishment of a US-Thai Alliance Caucus in the US House of Representatives.
Parnpree also met US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss moves to enhance trade and investment cooperation, including the Land Bridge initiative as well as connectivity within the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
As part of his visit, Parnpree also met Senator Ladda Tammy Duckworth to discuss support for the Thai community in the United States as well as promoting Thai-US relations.
Discussions between both parties included promoting cooperation in defence matters, such as increasing the quota of Thai military personnel studying at US military academies, modernising the armed forces and collaborating in military medical training.