Thai foreign minister bolsters diplomatic ties with key talks during US visit

Parnpree, who also holds the post of deputy PM, was in the US since Saturday on a three-day visit at the invitation of Blinken.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the enduring relationship and strategic partnership spanning nearly 200 years between the two nations.

Parnpree’s visit comes just after the visit of US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who was in Thailand last month.

Meanwhile, Parnpree and Blinken’s discussions outlined the Thai-US Partnership and Strategic Framework, including security cooperation through the 2nd Strategic and Defence Dialogue in Bangkok, and efforts to enhance economic partnership and address climate change.

Talks also addressed pressing regional issues like the situation in Myanmar, as well as conflicts in Israel, Gaza and Ukraine.