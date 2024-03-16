Re-entry permit requirements lifted for migrant workers from April 1 to May 15

Songkran or Thailand’s traditional New Year is celebrated from April 13 to 15 every year. However, this year, festivities have been extended to 21 days from April 1 to celebrate UNESCO’s official recognition of the festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Songkran is also celebrated in several neighbouring countries but in a slightly different format.

Karom Phonphonklang, deputy government spokesperson, said on Saturday that the cancellation of the re-entry permit, proposed by the Labour Ministry, aims to make travel easier for workers from neighbouring countries and to reduce their expenses during the festive season.

This waiver only applies to Cambodia, Laos or Myanmar passport holders with a non-L-A (legalised labour) visa, which is valid beyond May 15. The waiver also applies to eligible migrant workers’ children below the age of 18.

Those who wish to return to Thailand after May 15 will be required to get a re-entry stamp as usual, Karom said.

The ministry expects the proposal to be approved by the Cabinet soon, and it will notify employers and migrant workers as soon as it is made official, Karom said.