Move to snuff out cannabis bill not politically motivated, say Democrats

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit said his party supports marijuana for medical uses but is opposed to recreational use.

Disagreement over the proposed legislation is threatening to destabilise the coalition government.

The Bhumjaithai Party is upset after fellow coalition partners, including the Democrats and ruling Palang Pracharath, on Wednesday joined the opposition in voting to withdraw the bill from ongoing House deliberation.

The Cannabis and Hemp Bill was proposed by the Public Health Ministry, which is headed by Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul.