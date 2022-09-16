Move to snuff out cannabis bill not politically motivated, say Democrats
The coalition Democrat Party on Friday denied its decision to vote against the cannabis bill was politically motivated.
Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit said his party supports marijuana for medical uses but is opposed to recreational use.
Disagreement over the proposed legislation is threatening to destabilise the coalition government.
The Bhumjaithai Party is upset after fellow coalition partners, including the Democrats and ruling Palang Pracharath, on Wednesday joined the opposition in voting to withdraw the bill from ongoing House deliberation.
The Cannabis and Hemp Bill was proposed by the Public Health Ministry, which is headed by Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul.
Anutin suggested on Thursday that the issue is being politicised ahead of the next election, due to be called in March at the latest.
The Democrats earlier voiced opposition to allowing the public to grow marijuana, arguing that this encouraged recreational use of the herb. The party said loopholes in the bill must be fixed to prevent recreational use of marijuana.
Jurin, who serves as deputy prime minister and commerce minister, said on Friday that his party was focusing on protecting people from being harmed by casual use of cannabis.
He said the Democrats had never blamed coalition partners when draft laws proposed by the party were rejected in the House of Representatives.