Korn brimming with confidence as brand new Chart Pattana Kla Party inaugurated

“We are confident that we are strong enough to achieve our goal as planned,” Korn said, adding that both parties shared a similar working style and their main objective is to solve the economic and political problems in the country.

Joining Korn at the extraordinary meeting were some 40 members of the Kla Party, including Atavit Suwannapakdee and Korbsak Sabhavasu.

Korn said he had been discussing the alliance with Chart Pattana’s chairman Suwat Liptapanlop for a while and has worked with members of the party without conflict while serving as finance minister in Abhisit Vejjajiva’s government.

He added that the new allied party was ready to work to its fullest extent in the upcoming general elections.