Remembering the gruesome October 6 event

Thais nationwide remember the event as one of the worst massacres in political history.

The massacre followed a riot in which thousands of students and concerned citizens gathered at Thammasat University and nearby Sanam Luang square to protest the return of former military dictator Field Marshall Thanom Kittikachorn to Thailand from Singapore.

Before that, an uprising on October 14, 1973, overthrew Thanom’s unpopular regime, forcing him to flee Thailand to the neighboring country.

On September 7, 1976, a group of political activists held a rally at Thammasat University to discuss the possibility of Thanom’s return and its impact on peace and order.

On September 24, Wichai Ketsriphongsorn and Chumphon Thummai, two labour activists from Nakhon Pathom, who put up anti-Thanom posters, were attacked and beaten to death. Their bodies were gruesomely hung from a gate in the province’s Muang district, which later became known as the “Red Gate”.