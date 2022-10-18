PTT chairman resigns ‘due to political pressure’

The source said Thosaporn faced difficulties in his work as he stood against government officials who hold political power.

"Thosaporn had a severe conflict with the government working teams," the source said, adding that he was pressured to resign from many positions that he holds.

The source added that Thosaporn plans to resign from all positions in the government. He is currently also the chief economic adviser to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.