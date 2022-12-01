Thai Parliament sees 23rd meeting collapse as opposition MPs stage boycott

Opposition MPs refused to join the debate on a bill for impeachment of local administrative officials, triggering the 23rd collapse of a meeting during this Parliament.

Deliberations on the bill were interrupted last week following a disagreement between ruling coalition and opposition MPs.

On November 23, the House voted 163-75 to support a minority-led committee’s version of a clause in the proposed law.

Government deputy chief whip Chinnaworn Boonyakiat (Democrat Party) then asked for a revote, arguing that some MPs had been confused by a speaker’s question before voting. Opposition MPs disagreed with a revote.