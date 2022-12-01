Thai Parliament sees 23rd meeting collapse as opposition MPs stage boycott
Yet another meeting of the House of Representatives collapsed on Thursday after failing to achieve a quorum following a boycott by MPs.
Opposition MPs refused to join the debate on a bill for impeachment of local administrative officials, triggering the 23rd collapse of a meeting during this Parliament.
Deliberations on the bill were interrupted last week following a disagreement between ruling coalition and opposition MPs.
On November 23, the House voted 163-75 to support a minority-led committee’s version of a clause in the proposed law.
Government deputy chief whip Chinnaworn Boonyakiat (Democrat Party) then asked for a revote, arguing that some MPs had been confused by a speaker’s question before voting. Opposition MPs disagreed with a revote.
When the meeting resumed at 11am on Thursday, MP Julapun Amornvivat of the opposition Pheu Thai Party said opposition MPs would not register their attendance as they disagreed with a revote.
House Speaker Chuan Leekapai duly adjourned the meeting shortly before noon after it failed to reach the minimum number of MPs required.
The draft bill on impeachment of local administrators has now been tabled four times without success.
This was the 23rd collapse of a meeting since this Parliament convened in May 2019.