Opposition leader vows to cleanse Thailand of ‘contamination’ as rhetoric turns extreme ahead of next election

He said the Constitution does not allow the opposition to have a no-confidence vote after the debate, but the people can decide for themselves what to do about Prayut’s government.

“We’ll focus on the failures in the country’s administration and problems as well as solutions from the opposition and the democratic side so that the people can make a judgment in the next election,” Cholnan said,adding he and other members of his party believe they will win the next election.

The debate will expose how the “good man” has damaged the country during his four years as the prime minister of an elected government and four years before that as the prime minister of a coup-installed government, Cholnan said.

“The people will [be able] to understand the true nature of the ‘good man’ so that they can make their decision for the election,” he said.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said, “This will be the last general debate of this [session of the] House of Representatives. MPs cannot vote, but the people can vote for us in the next election.”

The debate “will expose irregularities and failure of the government”, he added.

The opposition invoked Section 152 of the Constitution for its motion to seek a general debate. Cholnan submitted the motion to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai at 1pm.

Section 152 says: “Members of the House of Representatives comprising not less than one-10th of the total number of the existing members of the House of Representatives have the right to submit a motion for a general debate to inquire about facts or recommend issues without a resolution to be passed.”

Chuan said he would have to consult the government to decide the appropriate days for holding the debate.

The debate might be held by the end of next month because the two chambers will have to jointly deliberate on a charter amendment bill proposed by the Pheu Thai, he added.