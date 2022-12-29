Sang Anakot Thai and Thai Sang Thai announce electoral alliance

She said her party had decided to become an ally of the Sang Anakot Thai to find solutions for the country.

She said the two allies will exchange ideas to find solutions so that the country would be able to move forward.

Speaking at the same press conference, Somkid said he has been working in politics for almost 20 years and he has never seen “the worst situation” like what was happening now.

“Political parties are fighting for candidates openly at a magnitude that has never happened. MPs resigned and switched parties every day. The government, meanwhile, cannot tackle the people’s economic hardship,” Somkid said.

“In my eyes, Khunying Sudarat is a democratic fighter. I regard her as my younger sister, who is very strong. She works hard and is a good mum and wife who devotes herself for the country,” Somkid said.

Somkid declined to talk about the possibility of him being nominated as a prime minister candidate but said he would regard it as god’s gift if he does become the prime minister one day.