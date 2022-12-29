Sang Anakot Thai and Thai Sang Thai announce electoral alliance
Two new parties led by veteran politicians on Thursday announced their alliance in a bid to return to the political arena in the next general election.
The Sang Anakot Thai Party and Thai Sang Thai Party held a joint press conference at 10am on Thursday to announce the alliance.
On Wednesday, the two parties had told reporters that they would hold discussions on Thursday, leading to speculation that the two parties would announce a merger.
The Thai Sang Thai was formed Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, a former core member of the Pheu Thai Party, while the Sang Anakot Thai was set up by Uttama Saowanayon and Sontirat Sontijirawong, two founders of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).
Uttama, now the leader of Sang Anakot Thai, and Sontirat, party secretary-general, had left the PPRP after they were sidelined by the faction that is loyal to PPRP leader General Prawit Wongsuwan.
Speaking at the press conference on Thursday, Sudarat said she used to work in politics with Somkid Jatusripitak, chief strategist of Sang Anakot Thai, for several years in the former Thai Rak Thai governments.
Sudarat said both she and Somkid had long political experience and both agreed that if Thailand was left with the current problems, it would be hard for the new generations.
She said her party had decided to become an ally of the Sang Anakot Thai to find solutions for the country.
She said the two allies will exchange ideas to find solutions so that the country would be able to move forward.
Speaking at the same press conference, Somkid said he has been working in politics for almost 20 years and he has never seen “the worst situation” like what was happening now.
“Political parties are fighting for candidates openly at a magnitude that has never happened. MPs resigned and switched parties every day. The government, meanwhile, cannot tackle the people’s economic hardship,” Somkid said.
“In my eyes, Khunying Sudarat is a democratic fighter. I regard her as my younger sister, who is very strong. She works hard and is a good mum and wife who devotes herself for the country,” Somkid said.
Somkid declined to talk about the possibility of him being nominated as a prime minister candidate but said he would regard it as god’s gift if he does become the prime minister one day.