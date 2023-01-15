Pheu Thai kicks off campaign for votes with event in Udon Thani
Pheu Thai Party is kickstarting its election campaign by holding its first event in the Isaan province of Udon Thani on Sunday.
The event, starting at 4.30pm at the Tung Sri Muang field, will see Paetongtarn Shinawatra presenting the party’s policies and hearing residents’ complaints.
Similar events will be held in other provinces, and once Parliament is dissolved to make way for the May general election, Pheu Thai will start campaigning in Bangkok.
The party is hoping to cash in on its popularity and win by a landslide.
Paetongtarn is tipped to become the next prime minister if her party wins the election, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7.
The youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra chairs Pheu Thai’s advisory committee on public inclusion and innovation and is head of the Pheu Thai Family project.
Related stories: