Prawit named as Palang Pracharath’s sole PM candidate

“General Prawit is the suitable person to be the party’s only prime ministerial candidate. We believe that he will definitely become the country’s 30th prime minister,” Paiboon said.

If his prediction comes true, Prawit will replace the current prime minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the country's 29th leader.

Prayut was Palang Pracharath’s sole PM candidate for the previous election in 2019 despite being neither an MP nor an executive member of the party.

However, Prayut joined new party Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation) early this month and is expected to become its sole PM candidate for the next election.

The Election is tentatively scheduled for May 7 after the current House of Representatives’ four-year term ends on March 23. However, Prayut has the power to trigger an early election with a House dissolution.