Prayut boasts of his achievements as he starts campaigning for votes
Speaking for the first time as a member of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thailand will improve further over the next two years under his auspices.
In his campaign speech in Chumphon on Saturday, Prayut also said he will not forget his promise to do his best for the country.
“If we do not continue paving the road, we will not arrive at our destination,” he said, adding that he decided to join UTN because he believes in the party’s ideology.
Prayut also listed his government’s achievements, saying it has done more for the country than its predecessors, especially in improving infrastructure and tackling floods.
“We are building the jigsaw puzzle of your country,” he said, adding that he has been paying attention to all sectors.
He also promised to keep the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) subsidy scheme and the state welfare card alive if he returns as premier.
He also said the double-track railway to Chumphon should be ready within this year.
In addition, Prayut highlighted the work his government has done in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and its achievement in restoring ties with Saudi Arabia, which had been strained for more than 30 years.
Now, he said, foreign investments are pouring in.
"We must help each other to build up our country,” he added.
Upon wrapping up the campaign, Prayut said he was excited but admitted that he had to be careful because as premier, everybody was keeping an eye on him.
He added that he loves everybody and that UTC will soon announce its next campaign destination. He also said the has no plans to dissolve the Parliament and that it will end is tenure on March 23 and make way for the May 7 general election.
