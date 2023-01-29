Prayut boasts of his achievements as he starts campaigning for votes

Prayut also listed his government’s achievements, saying it has done more for the country than its predecessors, especially in improving infrastructure and tackling floods.

“We are building the jigsaw puzzle of your country,” he said, adding that he has been paying attention to all sectors.

He also promised to keep the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) subsidy scheme and the state welfare card alive if he returns as premier.

He also said the double-track railway to Chumphon should be ready within this year.

In addition, Prayut highlighted the work his government has done in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and its achievement in restoring ties with Saudi Arabia, which had been strained for more than 30 years.

Now, he said, foreign investments are pouring in.

"We must help each other to build up our country,” he added.